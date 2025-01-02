Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $215.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.16.

BA opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

