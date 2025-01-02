Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 279,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 71,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Diamcor Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
Recommended Stories
