Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 250,147 shares.The stock last traded at $89.83 and had previously closed at $90.15.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

