Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 250,147 shares.The stock last traded at $89.83 and had previously closed at $90.15.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
