DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 387258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96.
Insider Activity at DMG Blockchain Solutions
In other DMG Blockchain Solutions news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett acquired 99,461 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,281.71. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
