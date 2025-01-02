Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

