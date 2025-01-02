E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.67. 204,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,917,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

