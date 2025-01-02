Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.3 %
EPC stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
