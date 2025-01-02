Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $79.84 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Edison International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 422,752 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 272,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $18,484,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

