eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

eGain Stock Up 6.1 %

eGain stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 16.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 99.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

