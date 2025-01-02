Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 87255695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Trading Up 4.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
