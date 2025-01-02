Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Endava Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

