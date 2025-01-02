Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 2,735,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,632,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFG Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,636,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

