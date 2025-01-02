Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Update

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.89. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,396.10. This represents a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 138.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.