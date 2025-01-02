Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

