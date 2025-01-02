Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 17597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $771.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

