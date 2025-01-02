Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 247,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 91,423 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $49.28.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
