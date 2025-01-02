Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 247,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 91,423 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $49.28.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

