Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

