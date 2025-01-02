Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 897.80 ($11.23), with a volume of 128853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.20).
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,472.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 873.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 853.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.
