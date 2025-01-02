First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $84,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

