Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Fiserv stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $131.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

