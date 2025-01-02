FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 922,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 717,239 shares.The stock last traded at $36.33 and had previously closed at $36.15.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 744,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 511,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 436.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 291,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237,285 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

