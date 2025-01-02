Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,481,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

