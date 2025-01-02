Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.