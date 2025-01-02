Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 893,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 335,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.09.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.