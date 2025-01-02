FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLD stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.