FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGLD stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.
About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
