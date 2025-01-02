FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on January 3rd

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XIMR opened at $31.15 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
