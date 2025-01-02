FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Price Performance
XISE stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September
