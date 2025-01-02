Geno J. Germano Acquires 3,605 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Geno J. Germano bought 3,605 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $16,186.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,053.43. The trade was a 85.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,169. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

