Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 111667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
