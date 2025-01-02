Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 3681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.05 ($0.18).

Glanbia Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Glanbia Company Profile

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

