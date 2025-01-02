Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 36715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

