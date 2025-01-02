Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 236786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.17 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 249,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after buying an additional 1,843,100 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 102.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

