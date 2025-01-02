Golden Star Acquisition Corporation Extends Initial Business Combination Deadline

On January 2, 2025, Golden Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GODNU) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the company has extended the deadline for its initial business combination process.

Get alerts:

As outlined in the filing, the Sponsor, G-Star Management Corporation, had initially requested an extension on the completion time for the business combination until February 4, 2025. This extension allowed for additional monthly deposits into the Trust Account, with the first deposit of US$230,000 made on February 2, 2024, and subsequent deposits every month thereafter.

In an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on April 1, 2024, the proposal to amend the monthly fee paid by the Sponsor for each outstanding public share was approved. This amendment led to the implementation of a Monthly Extension Fee of $0.02 per outstanding public share starting from April 4, 2024.

Further modifications were made during an extraordinary general meeting held on July 3, 2024, wherein the Monthly Extension Fee was adjusted to the lesser of $50,000 for all outstanding public shares or $0.02 per outstanding public share. This Amended Monthly Extension Fee became effective as of July 4, 2024, with subsequent deposits made by the Sponsor for the remaining monthly extensions.

The filing also highlighted that on January 2, 2025, the twelfth and final monthly extension fee of US$50,000 was deposited into the Trust Account.

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation, an emerging growth company, continues to proceed with the extension of the initial business combination deadline. The company’s actions are in line with the approved requests and amendments made by the board of directors in conjunction with the Sponsor, as detailed in the SEC filing.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay informed about the company’s progress towards its initial business combination as it navigates through these extended timelines.

Please note that the contents of the filing are accurate as per the information provided by Golden Star Acquisition Corporation in their recent SEC submission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Golden Star Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also