GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GoodRx by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 1,316.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 260.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

