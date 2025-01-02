GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
