Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.29. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $726.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

