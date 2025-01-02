GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 75570992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

GSTechnologies Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at GSTechnologies

In other news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,350 ($4,191.69). Insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

Further Reading

