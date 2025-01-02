H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.840-3.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
