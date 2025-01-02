H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.840-3.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

Shares of FUL stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.