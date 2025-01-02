Head-To-Head Review: Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) versus Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset España Comunicación 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 0 1 0 2 3.33

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset España Comunicación $943.42 million 1.25 $204.16 million N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.65 billion 0.82 $83.34 million $0.01 453.00

Mediaset España Comunicación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset España Comunicación N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 0.32% 1.72% 0.22%

Risk & Volatility

Mediaset España Comunicación has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Mediaset España Comunicación on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities. The company was formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, S.A. and changed its name to Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. in May 2011. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Madrid, Spain. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. is a subsidiary of MFE-MediaForEurope NV.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

