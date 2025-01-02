Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to Underperform Rating by Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of HR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 301,747 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

