Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 35.7% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 35.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 256,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 94,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

