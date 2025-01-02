Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 35.7% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 256,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 94,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.