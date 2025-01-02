Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 340,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 94,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
