Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 57.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 57.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 516,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 95,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Stock Up 71.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.