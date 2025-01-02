Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 42.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 340,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 94,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Trading Up 71.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

