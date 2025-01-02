HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Update

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 90.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,001,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

