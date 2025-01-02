Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

