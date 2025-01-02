Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 12,430,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Craig purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,077. This trade represents a 21.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,104.20. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 64.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,735,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hyliion by 20.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Hyliion has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.09.

Hyliion Company Profile

