Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.