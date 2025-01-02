Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Set to Gain From a Bond Market Shift
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.