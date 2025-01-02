Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded down 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
