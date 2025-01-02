Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
